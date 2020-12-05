Venango County Man Busted With Fake Checks

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a report of a man behaving strangely at a local business led to an arrest for fraudulent checks.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 4, filed criminal charges against 49-year-old Gregg George Militello, of Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 3, Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sheetz in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a male slumped over his steering wheel and acting strange.

At the scene, police found a man, later identified as Gregg Militello, thrashing back and forth in the driver’s seat of a silver 2005 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, according to the complaint.

Police approached the vehicle and asked Militello if he was okay, and he replied “yes” and was then asked to provide his license, proof of insurance, and registration, and asked to exit the vehicle.

When questioned, Militello stated he had been fighting with his girlfriend, and when asked if he was on anything, he admitted to taking fentanyl that morning, according to the complaint.

Police observed Militello’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, the complaint notes.

Militello was then asked if he had anything on his person and reportedly told police he had needles in his right hoodie pocket. The needles were then secured, and Militello was asked to submit to standardized field sobriety testing. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance due to his poor performance on the field sobriety tests.

Militello then reportedly admitted to having “some drugs” in his wallet or in with his cigarettes, which were located in his vehicle. His vehicle was then towed from the scene to the Franklin-based State Police barracks to be searched.

According to the complaint, a search of the vehicle did not locate any drugs but did locate eleven checks and three returned checks, one of which had “fraud” written on it with a black marker.

In a later interview, it was found that Militello had tried to pass the check at a known bank in Cranberry, and the other two returned checks were from unknown banks and were also returned as being altered or fictitious. All of the checks were made out to Militello from various sources and ranged from approximately $1,000.00 to $4,900.00, the complaint states.

Militello was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 9:30 a.m. on December 4, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2 (two counts)

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Notice Of Change Of Name Or Address, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 16, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

