A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Scattered flurries after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Scattered flurries before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.