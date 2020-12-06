 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 6, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Scattered flurries after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Scattered flurries before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.