All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bill Stivanson
Bill Stivanson served our country in the United States Army.
Name: William J. “Bill” Stivanson
Born: August 24, 1940
Died: October 18, 2020
Hometown: Seneca, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bill Stivanson was a 1958 graduate of Cranberry High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1963 through 1965, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He also served the community as a member of the following organizations: Fire Police with Seneca Volunteer Fire Department; Cranberry Area School Board of Directors; Cranberry Township’s Parks and Recreation Board, and the Seneca United Methodist Church.
Following his funeral service at the Seneca United Methodist Church, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard accorded full military honors.
He was laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.
Click here to view a full obituary.
