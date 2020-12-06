 

Barbara Galbraith O’Donnell

Sunday, December 6, 2020 @ 05:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

O'Donnell, Barbara Obit Photo (1)Barbara Galbraith O’Donnell, 77, of Sigel, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of December 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

She was born on April 29, 1943, to the late Asher E. and Mary B. (Infantino) Galbraith in Brookville, PA.

She was caregiver, or self-titled Domestic Engineer, to her family and was an avid “yardsaler” and “eBayer”.

She married James O’Donnell in 1961 in Brookville, PA; James survives her.

Barbara was a longtime member of the St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Sigel. She was a volunteer for the Sigel Boy Scouts Troop #68 for over fifty years. Barbara was also a Girl Scout troop leader. She served on the Sigel Civic Center committee for most of her adult life. She also served on the election board in Sigel for many years.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by three children, Christine (James) Hill of Brookville, PA, Daniel (Marsha) O’Donnell of Pensacola, FL, and Edward (Wendy) O’Donnell of Avalon, PA; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hill, Madison Hill, Zachary O’Donnell, and Asher O’Donnell; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Asher (Doris) Galbraith.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

