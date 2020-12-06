Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Cheddar Soup

This broccoli cheddar soup is proof that soup doesn’t have to be made in large batches to be good!

Ingredients

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup butter, cubed



1/4 cup all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 cups 2% milk3/4 cup chicken broth1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a small saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt, and pepper until blended; gradually add milk and broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

-Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.