Clarion County Reports 118 New COVID-19 Cases; 9 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County
Sunday, December 6, 2020 @ 08:12 PM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Sunday, December 6, Clarion County reported 118 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 1,316.
Neighboring Forest County reported nine new cases bringing its total to 123.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
12/06/20 – 8,630
12/05/20 – 12,884
12/04/20 – 11,763
12/03/20 – 11,406
12/02/20 – 8,291
12/01/20 – 5,676
11/30/20 – 4,268
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|2057
|27
|2084
|47
|Butler
|5255
|113
|5368
|92
|Clarion
|1198
|118
|1316
|11
|Clearfield
|2121
|52
|2173
|22
|Crawford
|2370
|74
|2444
|30
|Elk
|651
|30
|681
|8
|Forest
|114
|9
|123
|1
|Indiana
|2893
|61
|2954
|57
|Jefferson
|1039
|32
|1071
|9
|McKean
|600
|109
|709
|5
|Mercer
|3468
|135
|3603
|57
|Venango
|1174
|42
|1216
|12
|Warren
|412
|28
|440
|1
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
- Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.