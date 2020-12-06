 

Clarion County Reports 118 New COVID-19 Cases; 9 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

Sunday, December 6, 2020 @ 08:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lab photo COVID (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Sunday, December 6, Clarion County reported 118 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 1,316.

Neighboring Forest County reported nine new cases bringing its total to 123.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/06/20 – 8,630

12/05/20 – 12,884
12/04/20 – 11,763
12/03/20 – 11,406
12/02/20 – 8,291
12/01/20 – 5,676
11/30/20 – 4,268

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 2057  27  2084 47
Butler 5255  113  5368 92
Clarion 1198  118  1316 11
Clearfield 2121  52  2173 22
Crawford 2370  74  2444 30
Elk 651 30  681 8
Forest 114 9 123 1
Indiana 2893  61 2954 57
Jefferson 1039  32  1071 9
McKean 600  109  709 5
Mercer 3468  135  3603 57
Venango 1174  42  1216 12
Warren 412  28  440 1


The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
  • Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

