Clarion County Reports 118 New COVID-19 Cases; 9 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Sunday, December 6, Clarion County reported 118 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 1,316.

Neighboring Forest County reported nine new cases bringing its total to 123.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/06/20 – 8,630



12/05/20 – 12,88412/04/20 – 11,76312/03/20 – 11,40612/02/20 – 8,29112/01/20 – 5,67611/30/20 – 4,268

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2057 27 2084 47 Butler 5255 113 5368 92 Clarion 1198 118 1316 11 Clearfield 2121 52 2173 22 Crawford 2370 74 2444 30 Elk 651 30 681 8 Forest 114 9 123 1 Indiana 2893 61 2954 57 Jefferson 1039 32 1071 9 McKean 600 109 709 5 Mercer 3468 135 3603 57 Venango 1174 42 1216 12 Warren 412 28 440 1





The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.