Column: Cheer, Brightness, and Hope

When I was a child, I thought Christmas would never come. The weeks dragged by while I wore out the toy sections of the Sears and Penney’s catalogs hoping Santa might stop by.

I always looked for Santa Claus and tried to stay awake on Christmas Eve just to catch a glimpse of the jolly big guy. Typically, I would see him at the five and dime store or G.C. Murphy’s. I always had a list longer than Santa could carry. However, Santa typically managed to show up with something on Christmas thanks to hard-working parents who loved Christmas and giving as much as they could.

The anticipation of Christmas was an adrenaline boost as a child. The hopes and dreams of what might come or be always were exciting. The downtime came when late on Christmas Day I had to reconcile that Christmas wouldn’t happen again for another year. I dreaded seeing the Christmas tree and the outside lights come down. Christmas was always a good winter mood boost. My dad didn’t put a lot of Christmas lights up outside, but the ones he did put on the house always seemed beautiful and filled the outside air with cheer, brightness, and hope.

America is ready for some cheer, brightness, and hope, and it’s coming.

Santa Claus won’t be dropping this down the chimney, but it’s coming soon via your local medical care provider. This one is on its way via pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company Moderna. Millions of doses of a vaccine for Covid-19 are ready to be released. This vaccine is not coming too early for a country that has been paralyzed by sickness and death.

While the release of these vaccines is coming in record time, it’s still too late for many. Millions of Americans have been blindsided by this ugly disease that took their lives. People are sick today and desperately need this medicine. For all of us, it cannot come soon enough. Business owners, restaurants, schools, churches, families, factories, the travel industry, and old fashion family gatherings are more than ready for these miracle drugs that will hopefully save us from Covid-19.

Americans are living in anticipation of a lot this December.

Millions are hoping for a job, an unemployment check, and a roof over their heads. They are hoping Congress will get their act together and approve one more stimulus package. Many Americans this year dread Christmas because they don’t have any money, and life is filled with worry and uncertainty. For them, life is dragging by and better times can’t come quick enough.

We will get through this in America, and our vaccines will not only turn America around but will help millions of others in other nations as well. While this Christmas is still going to be tough, there are some lights burning.

The lights are going to get brighter for 2021. Some real cheer, brightness, and hope are coming. Let’s get through this safely and plan one big Christmas celebration for next year.

