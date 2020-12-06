Marshall L. “John” Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 AM Friday, December 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus, with his family by his side.

He was born September 11, 1942, in Meadville, a beloved son of the late Clarence and Idabelle Jeffords Sherman.

John was a graduate of the Milton Hershey School, in Hershey.

He had worked as a mold maker at the former Glass Containers in Reno, as well as at other Glass Container plants throughout the U.S. In his later years, he had worked as a security guard at UPMC-Northwest.

During the 1960’s, he was a firefighter with the Knickerbocker Engine Company in Rockland Lake, NY. John was also very active, for many years, as a member of Polk Fire-Rescue, where he had served as its president and chief. He had also served as captain of the Polk Fire-Rescue Fire Police and was a longtime EMT with the former Polk Ambulance.

John was an avid golfer, and enjoyed taking walks. He also enjoyed playing cards and reading, particularly enjoying Louis L’Amour western books. He loved camping and sitting around the campfire with family and friends. He enjoyed all forms of auto racing, especially NASCAR and Sprint Car Dirt Track racing. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was a faithful member of the Polk Presbyterian Church.

John was married September 12, 1964, to Theresa “Terri” Kucera, who preceded him in death on November 15, 2016. On February 24, 2018, he married the former Mabel Rector, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Thomas P. Sherman and his wife Sheila of Polk; a daughter, Wendy S. Bellin and her husband Clint, of Franklin; and by a step-son, Robert Hallman and his wife, Louise of Lewis Center, OH. Also surviving are his grandchildren, James McCall and his wife, Rachael, Stephanie Sherman, Rachael McAfoose and her husband, Josh, Joshua “Gerb” McCall, Cody Buckley and his wife, Jade, Kristen Dunmire and her husband, Donny, Casey Sherman, William Bellin, Katlyn Ongley, and her significant other, Kyle Wiltrout, and Renee, Jordan and Michael Hallman; in addition to seventeen great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters, Martha Riley and her husband, Dick of Saegertown, and Phyllis Adkins of Mount Holly, North Carolina; a brother, Paul Sherman and his wife, Karen of Ohio; his brother-in-law, John Kucera and his wife Delores of Westbrookville, NY; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved first wife, Terri and his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Carson Dunmire; and by a brother-in-law, George Kucera and his wife, Rose Marie.

Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM in The Firehouse of Polk Fire-Rescue, 710 Main Street, Polk.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 7 PM in the firehouse with Reverend Larry Myers, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to the Polk Fire-Rescue, 710 Main Street, P.O. Box 329, Polk, PA 16342.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

