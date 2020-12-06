Rita C. Schmader, age 70, of Clarion passed away suddenly on Friday, December 4, 2020. She is now looking down upon all those she loved and will forever be their guardian angel.

Rita was born March 8, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the daughter of Michael and Mildred (Frill) Sneeringer. She was raised in Tylersburg, PA, where her family owned and operated the Tylersburg Hotel for many years. She spent time over the years living in Fryburg and Tionesta, and recently moved to Clarion.

Rita attended North Clarion High School and graduated from Villa Maria Academy. She further attended Wheeler Business School and graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Upon graduation from Clarion, she worked for many years as a child specific aide, and a caregiver for the sick and elderly.

Rita’s passion for art began at an early age and continued throughout her life. She never met a craft project she did not like. Along with her love of crafts, Rita was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, going to card club, and enjoyed the opportunity to swim whenever she could. Rita was known to collect a few dolls over the years, along with a few special Christmas ornaments, to pass on to her grandchildren.

Her greatest and most important life experience was being a loving mother and grandmother. Her children, Eric (Samantha) Schmader and Cory (Amy) Schmader, were truly blessed to have her in their lives and have her unconditional love and support all these years. Her sons were able to provide her with the greatest joys of her life, seven grandchildren who will miss her dearly: Abigail, Margaret, Austin, Collin, Madelyn, Sophia, and Harrison Schmader.

Rita’s world centered around her family. She adored her grandchildren and made it a point to make each one feel special by spending time with them and attending their extracurricular activities and sporting events. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Those who met her over the years know she always had a smile on her face and time to talk. Her famous deviled eggs will be missed by all. Rita’s brother, Tim, has offered to step up to the plate and be the designated deviled egg maker.

Rita’s large family not only provided her with eight siblings, who she thought of the world of, it also provided her with the best friends she could ever ask for: Vivian (Chuck) Endlich of Mechanicsburg, Charles (Diana) Sneeringer of Butler, Teresa (Vince) Eberling of Coconut Beach, Florida, Mary Weaver (Jeff) of Leeper, Tim (Pam) Sneeringer of West Hickory, Dr. Thomas (Rita) Sneeringer of Siegel, and David “Roque” (Eleanor) Sneeringer of Erie. Rita will be lovingly missed by Eukie, Patty, and many other close friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her youngest siblingm, Neil, and infant siblings, Rosalie, Michael V, Michael C., Patrick, and John.

At the family’s request, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St Michael’s Church, Fryburg, PA.

The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home Inc., of Fryburg. Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

