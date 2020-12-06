Rhonda Lee McKinney passed away December 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

Rhonda was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on November 5, 1952. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Geraldine “Gerri” Glosser. Rhonda is survived by her daughter, Melanie Ann Myers; son, Jeremy Knight; son, Bradley Newcomer; and granddaughter, Leanne Newcomer. Other survivors include her “special” Aunt Wanda Kesner and numerous cousins.

Rhonda grew up in Shippenville, Pennsylvania, but made Austin, Texas her second home. She attended Slippery Rock University and became a dedicated Nurse Practitioner who was most proud of her achievement in building the Wound Care Center at Clarion Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Wound Care Center at Clarion Hospital.

Arrangements are under care of Goble Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on December 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Clarion Cemetery with interment to follow.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.