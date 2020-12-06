SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Chicken Breasts on Sunday, Daily Specials, Pies To-Go
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breasts as their special on Sunday, December 6. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
Due to restrictions, seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, December 6 – Stuffed Chicken Breasts
- Monday, December 7 – Swedish Meatballs or Liver and Onions
- Tuesday, December 8 – Chicken Pot Pie or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, December 9 – Stir Fry, 4 pc. Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, December 10 – Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti, or Lasagna
- Friday, December 11 – Fish
- Saturday, December 12 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Take-out available, and you can even get pies to-go. Call to order, please call the day before you need the pie.
Hours are Monday through Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Korner Restaurant gift certificates make great Christmas gifts.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
