Well-Known Teacher, Coach John Harris Passes Away

John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday December 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on July 10, 1933, in Franklin. He was the son of the late Michael and Wladzia (Sitkoski) Harris. John married his high school sweetheart, Sonnie Welshans, on July 16, 1955. They had 56 years of marriage. She passed away on December 10, 2011.

John graduated from Franklin High School in 1951. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955. John then went on to college and graduated from Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss in 1958. He became a teacher at Union High School, where he taught for 34 years and eventually retired in 1992. During his employment at UHS, he was the assistant football coach for 12 years, the assistant track coach for 25 years and the head volleyball coach for 13 years. John also was a PA football official for 34 years and a PA basketball official for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman, above average gardener, and an above average cook.

John was a member of the American Legion Post 0954 for over 35 years, a lifetime member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club and a member of the PA State Education Association, retired, for over 26 years.

John is survived by two sons, Randy Harris and his wife Paula of Parker, and Jeff Harris and his wife Karen of Rochester, NY; one daughter, Jauna Routier of Dansville, NY; seven grandsons, Brian Shirey of Parker, Brice Stewart of Emlenton, Shawn Harris and Russell Smith of Palentine, IL, Patrick Harris of Haverhill, MA, Sage Routier of Arkport, NY, and Nick Schimizzi of Greensburg, PA; six granddaughters, Chrissy Shirey of Parker, Mendy Stewart of Emlenton, Shannon Harris of Greensburg, PA, Alisha Harris of Haverhill, MA, Skye Routier of Dansville, NY, and Lacy Routier of Arkport, NY; five great-grandsons, Chase Shirey and his wife Dawn of New Bethlehem, Trenton Shirey and his wife Jacey of Clarion, Kord Stewart of Emlenton, Myles Harris of Haverhill, MA, and Kasen John Routier of Arkport, NY; one great-granddaughter, Quinn Harris of Haverhill, MA; and one great-great-grandson, Lexon Shirey of Clarion. He is also survived by two sisters, Di Boal of Polk, PA, and Helen Sharp of Franklin; and also two sisters-in-law’s, Tina Harris of Erie, PA, Willy Harris of Ozark, AL, and one brother-in-law, William Sharp Sr., of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Buck and Sally Marshall; four brothers, Carl, George, Michael Jr., and Bill Harris; two sisters-in-law’s, Tootie, and Jean Harris; and three brothers-in-law’s, Ronald (Sonny) Buck, Sr., Louis Marshall, and Robert Boal, Jr.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

