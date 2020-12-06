Woman Arrested Following Domestic Assault in Harmony Township

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was arrested on Friday night following a domestic assault in Harmony Township.

Marienville-based State Police responded around 9:53 p.m. on Friday, December 4, to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Stewarts Run Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Upon investigation, it was determined that 44-year-old Lisa Ann Nadeau, of Pleasantville, assaulted the victim, a known 55-year-old man, causing injuries to him.

Nadeau was arrested and arraigned on charges of Simple Assault of Harassment.

She was later released on an unsecured bond.

