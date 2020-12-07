 

Monday, December 7, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of flurries between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


