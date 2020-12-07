Charges Filed Against Clarion County Jail Inmate Accused of Breaking Mugshot Camera

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at the Clarion County Jail is facing additional charges after he reportedly grabbed and broke the camera used for taking booking photos at the jail.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Bri Allen Walker, of Strattanville.

According to a criminal complaint, Chief Detective William Peck was notified by Deputy Warden Sprankle of the Clarion County Jail on September 29 about an incident involving inmate Bri Walker on September 23, when Walker was being processed.

It was reported that Walker removed the camera from the corrections officer’s hand while having his booking photo taken and attempted to strike the officer with the camera. The camera was thrown to the floor, causing it to break, according to the complaint.

Chief Detective Peck was able to review video footage of the incident which showed Walker removing the camera from the corrections officer and throwing it to the floor, the complaint notes.

The replacement camera cost the jail $199.00, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Walker through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on December 2:

– Institutional Vandalism Personal Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on December 22, with Judge Schill presiding.

Court documents indicate Walker currently has several ongoing DUI cases in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

