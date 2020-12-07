Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mike Beary’s Hot Italian Sausage and Cabbage Soup

Serve some of Mike’s delicious soup for this upcoming holiday season!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb Hot Italian sausage, casings removed, cooked and drained

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 head of cabbage, chopped

1 15 oz can tomato sauce

2 14.5 oz cans diced tomatoes

2 14.5 oz cans stewed tomatoes

2 14.5 oz cans great northern beans (drained)

1 tbsp chile powder

1 tsp basil

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 cup water

Directions

– In large pot, stir together all ingredients.

– Bring to a boil.

– Cover and simmer for 45 minutes

A message from Mike:

This soup is easy to make and tastes delicious. Perfect for a cold winter’s day. Sandy’s favorite!

