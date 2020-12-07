Clarion County Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases; Eight Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Monday, December 7, Clarion County reported 21 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 1,337.

Neighboring Forest County reported eight new cases bringing its total to 131.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/07/20 – 6,330



12/06/20 – 8,63012/05/20 – 12,88412/04/20 – 11,76312/03/20 – 11,40612/02/20 – 8,29112/01/20 – 5,676

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2084 50 2134 47 Butler 5368 94 5462 95 Clarion 1316 21 1337 11 Clearfield 2173 49 2222 22 Crawford 2444 79 2523 30 Elk 681 5 686 8 Forest 123 8 131 1 Indiana 2954 37 2991 57 Jefferson 1071 40 1111 9 McKean 709 91 800 5 Mercer 3603 90 3693 58 Venango 1216 40 1256 12 Warren 440 58 498 2





The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 7, that there were 6,330 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 426,444.

There are 5,300 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 5, there were 69 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 6, there were 42 new deaths reported for a total of 11,373 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 22,791 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,943,283 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,322 cases among employees, for a total of 47,333 at 1,341 distinct facilities in 66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,592 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

