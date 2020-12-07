Clarion Hospital Reports 84 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 84 new positive COVID-19 tests and four deaths since their last report.

The previous report was released on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, December 7, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/06/2020: 9410

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7917

Positives: 1078

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/06/2020: 29195

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 12235

Positives: 1224

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/07/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

16 patients. 0 suspected. 16 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported the following deaths to the Department of Health: one death on December 4, 2020, two deaths on December 5, 2020, and one death on December 6, 2020.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

47 patients. 1 suspected. 46 confirmed. 12 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported the following deaths to the Department of Health: one death on December 6, 2020, and one death on December 7, 2020.

ALWAYS:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion has been relocated to the site of the former Kmart Garden Center located at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

· The specimen collection tent across the street from BMH has been relocated to 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

BHS Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

