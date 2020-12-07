Clarion Leads Way with Five Players Named to All-State Volleyball Team

Twelve District 9 volleyball athletes were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) all-state teams for the 2020 season.

(Photo by Kirkland Photography.)

In Class A, Clarion leads the way with five all-state honorees. The Bobcats were the only team in the state to have five players named to the all-state team. Seniors Brenna Campbell and Erica Selfridge, juniors Korrin Burns and Jordan Best, and sophomore Aryana Girvan each made the all-state team from Clarion. This is Campbell’s fourth consecutive designation, as she accomplished the rare feat of making the all-state team during each of her four years in high school. Selfridge also secured her fourth consecutive all-state designation, receiving all-state honors in New York during her first three high school seasons. Burns received her second all-state honor, while Best and Girvan each earned their first all-state designation.

Oswayo Valley sophomore Jadyn Brabham made her first all-state team, and Otto-Eldred senior Reilly Raught received her first all-state honor.

In Class AA, Redbank Valley had two all-state honorees, with senior Montana Hetrick and sophomore Alivia Huffman each receiving their first all-state designation. Kane senior Audri Marconi snagged her second consecutive all-state honor, and Punxsutawney senior Katelyn Griebel also made her second all-state team.

DuBois’ Bella Gregory was the lone Class AAA all-state selection from D9 and the junior’s first all-state honor.

