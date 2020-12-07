 

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny

Monday, December 7, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cRleD0HQ3iZ6 (1)Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.

Born June 28, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Louise Hummel Bacher.

She was a 1967 graduate of Franklin High School.

Connie enjoyed jig saw puzzles, word searches, fishing with her late husband on their pontoon boat, genealogy, bowling, and shopping, especially for her grandchildren who were the loves of her life. New Year’s Eve was always a favorite time for Connie who would play cards with her close friends each year.

She was married to Harold “Jack” Denny on December 24, 2003, and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2018.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Garrett “Gary” Harbaugh (Melissa) of Franklin, Laura Morin (Arthur) of Rhode Island, and Kelly Nguyen (Trieu) of Erie.

Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Zachary Harbaugh of Franklin, Joshua and Adam Morin of Rhode Island, and Bradley and Olivia Nguyen of Erie.

Connie’s siblings include Richard “Dick” Bacher (Paula) of Franklin, Don Bacher (Kate) of Franklin, Shirley Deeter (Rick) of Ohio, and Rosemarie Nadig (Jim) of Grove City, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and very special friends, Lisa, Randy, Kristen and Justin Deets who Connie considered her second family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Ken Bacher, and a grandson and granddaughter.

Per Connie’s request there will be no visitation or service.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


