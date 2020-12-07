Don Martin Gates, 87, of Wayne Twp, Cochranton, passed away on December 4, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville, one-day shy of his 88th birthday.

Don was born in Franklin on December 5, 1932, to the late George M. and Mary (Reisinger) Gates. He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Don was a member of the Meadville American Legion Post 111 and a member of the Meadville Coin Club. He enjoyed fishing and helping the PA Game Commission with fish habitats at Sugar Lake. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, and enjoying meals with his many friends.

Don married his beloved wife, Vida (Cutchall) Gates, on September 18, 1952; she preceded him in death on January 7, 2016.

Don is survived by five special nieces and nephews, Brenda Graham and husband Ron of Franklin, Bobbi Jo Blair and husband David of Grove City, Charles Shuffstall of Prospect, Stacie Thompson and husband Dennis of Stoneboro, and Scott Shuffstall and wife Shari of Mercer, as well as many more nieces and nephews and friends at Sugar Lake.

In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers and sister.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Homes, Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

There will be no services at this time, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Don’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

