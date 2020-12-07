Ernest P. “Ernie” Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, December 4, 2020, at The Collins House in Rocky Grove.

He was born in Utica on June 1, 1940, to the late Harry and Nettie (Metz) Swartzfager.

He attended schools in Utica.

Ernie was a former member of the Franklin V.F.W. and the Moose Lodge.

He was a member of the Nicklin United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Ernie enjoyed bowling, the companionship of his dogs, and doing yard work.

Mr. Swartzfager was employed by Johns-Manville, JM Manufacturing, Condux in Minnesota, and Alcoa. He served as a plant manager and retired from JM Manufacturing in Franklin.

Ernie was married in the Sugarcreek Methodist Church on June 19, 1982, to the former Carol M. Heeter, and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: Becky Rankin of Franklin, Rick Swartzfager and his wife Belinda of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Wendy Tate and her husband Gunner of Franklin, and David Swartzfager of Kent City, Michigan; two step-children: Bill Phillippi of Knox and Cindy Waters and her husband David of Cranberry; his grandchildren: Theresa Fernandez of Redondo Beach, Calif., Shaniqua Law of Silver Springs, Maryland, Heather DeMauro of Phoenix, Arizona, Tom Phillippi of Knox, Preston Morgan and Vivian Morgan, both of Franklin, Jessi Phillippi of Knox, David Swartzfager and Samuel Swartzfager, both of Kent City, Michigan; and two step-great-grandchildren: Braxton and Mayleigh Phillippi of Knox.

Ernie is also survived by a sister, Joretta Widmyer of Tionesta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Swartzfager Jr.; and his sisters, June Henshaw, Ada Swartzfager, and Phyllis Dunkerly Smith.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday (Dec. 9th) from 1 – 3 p.m. and 6 – 7 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gale Boocks, officiating. It is requested that those attending please wear a face mask. Private interment will be held on Thursday in Nicklin Cemetery in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County.

To continue his love for animals, memorial contributions in Ernie’s name or in memory of Mike Waters, may be made to Jenny’s Dream, 2025 Cranberry-Rockland Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

To express online condolences to Ernie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

