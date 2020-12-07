John M. Kuhta, age 74, of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Meadville Medical Center, Meadville, PA, as a result of Covid-19.

He was born July 20, 1946, in Ford City, PA, son of the late John and Ann (Devivo) Kuhta.

John was married to Joan (Freeman) Kuhta who died August 12, 2017. He retired from the Endeavor Lumber Co. of Endeavor, PA, where he worked for most of his life as a Debarker. He was well known for hanging around Haller’s General Store helping with odd and ends and better known there as “The Coffee Guy.” His smile was infectious to all.

Johnny was a wonderful father to his children and a great PaPa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He helped everyone with his skills as a handyman, woodworker, and fixer-upper. Christmas was his most favorite time of the year and will always be known for the Christmas light display on his home. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pittsburgh Penguin fan. He rarely missed watching a game. He enjoyed listening to country music and watching old westerns. He collected all types of model trains. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are a son, Frank Clark and his wife Dana of Athens, AL; three daughters, Georgia Long and her husband Don of Brookville, PA, Candie Ginnery and her husband Butch of Tionesta, and Sharee Yough and her husband Rich of New Castle, PA; two brothers, Steve Kuhta and his wife Sharon of Franklin, PA, and Joseph Kuhta of Tionesta; a sister, Patricia Slattery of Massachusetts; twelve grandchildren: Jason Long, Tyler Clark, April (Josh) Wotherspoon, Cassandra (Dustin) Bucceri, Hilary (Shane) Silvis, Wyatt (Emily) Long, Brittany Yough, Shelby Yough, Jasmine Ginnery, Destiny Ginnery, Daniel Clark, and Case Clark. Also, fourteen great-grandchildren: Kallysta Long, Emily Coburn, Troy Bucceri, Abby Clark, Mason Bucceri, Amiya Clark, Charlotte Bucceri, Treyson Clark, Taelon Clark, Aubrey Silvis, Joshua Jay Wotherspoon, Caleb Work, Emilee Work, and Grayson Coburn; two nephews, Steven P. Kuhta and his wife Roxann of Franklin and Larry J. Walter of Tionesta; two nieces, Wendy Kuhta of Darlington, PA and Tammy Shick of Pittsburgh; three great-nieces, Amanda Leasha of Pittsburgh, PA, Stevie-Ann Kuhta of Franklin, and Robyn Walter of Tionesta.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Kuhta, and a nephew, Ronald Shick.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wimer Funeral Home PO Box 389 Tionesta, PA 16353 to assist the family with final expenses.

