Myrna J. Kellerman, 77, formerly of Emlenton, passed away December 5, 2020, after a brief hospital stay.

Myrna was born August 6, 1943, in Grove City, PA; she was the daughter of Elmer and Isabelle McQuiston.

Myrna received her education in Emlenton, PA. She married her one true love, Ronald R. Kellerman on August 29, 1959. They celebrated 61 years of marriage together this past August. Ron survives. He will greatly miss his “Jeannie” and the banter they were so famous for having together. They were truly a love story to look up to and each other’s best friend.

Myrna was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was affectionately called Momma Myrna or Grandma Jeannie by her kids and grandkids. The most important thing to Myrna was her family, she always was selfless and took care of everyone around her. A perfect day for her was cooking a huge meal and having a large family dinner or picnic. She was famous for many meals but her homemade noodles were a family favorite. Anyone was welcome, family, friend or even stranger and all who knew Myrna knew you would always feel at home and welcome in her and Ron’s home.

Myrna was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed being at home and babysitting all her grandkids at one time or another. She also enjoyed playing cards with her local card club as well as her sister when she was in town. Myrna was an avid gardener and often could be found outside with her posies if not in the kitchen. She enjoyed playing piano and listening to old western and polka music. She read often and had a love and talent for crocheting and knitting. In the afternoon, you would always find her crocheting while watching her daily soap operas. She made sure each grandchild had a homemade afghan from her as a special gift. In the evenings, you would often find her and Ron watching murder mysteries together and eating butter pecan ice cream. Myrna was a big fan of bingo for many years and went to Clintonville every week to play. She enjoyed seeing her friends there weekly.

Loved ones left to cherish Myrna’s memory are her children, Melissa Ace and her husband Tom of Emlenton, Mary Thompson and her husband Lenny of Greenacres, FL, Rhonda “Chip” Drake and her husband Bill of Emlenton and Ricky Kellerman and his wife Karen of Emlenton. In addition to her children, she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Clint Ace of Emlenton, Casey Hovis and husband Michael of Rock Hill, NY, Brayton Thompson of Greenacres, FL, Timothy Thompson and wife Shelbie of Greenacres, FL, Ashley Drake of Emlenton, Tyler Drake of Emlenton, Kelly Fairchild of Emlenton, Brittany Nero and husband Joe of Kennerdell, and Mathew Kellerman and wife Ashley of Emlenton. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, Caden, Carter, Owen, Caleb, Jake, Ava, Alexis, Emma, TJ, Maddie and Ariella. In addition, her sister, Kathy McQuiston of Ashtabula, OH survives as well as numerous brother-in-law’s, sister-in-law’s, nieces and nephews.

Myrna was welcomed to Heaven by her mother and father, brother, David McQuiston; sister, Patricia Hartle; nephew, Paul Kellerman; as well as brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s.

Due to COVID-19, the family chose to do a private service.

Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of ones’ choice. Alzheimer/Dementia Awareness, Diabetes Education and Kidney Disease and Organ Transplant Awareness are causes dear to Myrna’s family hearts as they all had an affect on Myrna’s life.

