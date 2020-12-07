 

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches 14.4%

Monday, December 7, 2020 @ 02:12 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Governor-Wolf-wearing-a-mask-outside-2HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today released a weekly status update highlighting the state’s seven-day case increase of 48,668 cases, statewide percent positivity of 14.4%, and 66 of 67 counties with substantial transmission status.

According to the release, the statewide percent-positivity went up to 14.4% from 11.7% last week. Every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above five percent. This includes nine counties (Mifflin, Potter, Bedford, Montour, Juniata, Somerset, Tioga, Franklin, and Lawrence) with percent positivity at or above 20 percent.

“The latest update continues to show the effect COVID-19 is having in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “The mitigation steps in place are necessary to prevent our health system from being overrun. We are approaching that point, which is why we need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another and the health system.”

As of Thursday, December 3, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 48,668 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 42,713 cases, indicating 5,955 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.

“This week’s data and the continued strain COVID-19 is placing on the rate of hospitalizations and ventilator use is a reminder to us all of our role in protecting our health care systems,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Models continue to indicate very concerning trends for our hospital availability and ICU bed availability, even as we see some counties with very little capacity left. We know COVID-19 does not discriminate and is affecting every county in the Commonwealth. It is affecting all Pennsylvanians, no matter your race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status, or whether you live a rural, suburban, or urban area.”

For the week ending December 3, just one county, Cameron, was in the low level of transmission while 66 counties were in the substantial level of community transmission, including Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties in our local region.


