Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a collision that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township early last week.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:16 p.m. on December 1, on Interstate 80 westbound at the 66-mile marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2016 Volvo truck operated by 32-year-old Jakhongir Normatov, of Brooklyn, New York, was traveling westbound in the left lane when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2013 Kenworth truck in the right lane that was operated by 55-year-old Raymond S. Forbes, of Sayre, Pa.

Following the collision, Normatov’s vehicle came to rest on the right berm, and Forbes traveled approximately two miles before bringing his vehicle to rest near exit 64.

Both drivers and a passenger in Forbes’s vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Cheri M. Forbes, of Sayre, Pa., were wearing seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Forbes’s vehicle was towed from the scene by a private party.

Normatov was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.