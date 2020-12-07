Say What?!: Man Tops 66 MPH in Electric Wheelchair for Guinness Record

BRITAIN – A British man who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2013 broke a Guinness World Record when he took his prototype electric wheelchair to a top speed of 66.826 mph.

Jason Liversidge, who has only 5% body mobility after being diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2013, said he teamed up three years ago with engineer Graham Sykes, electric-vehicle specialist Ian Goodman and Rod Heald from the British design and engineering firm Heald to create an electric wheelchair designed for speed.

