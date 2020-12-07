Shippenville Man Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Shippenville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash in Cranberry Township early last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:13 p.m. on December 1, on Bredinsburg Road just east of Orsino Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 40-year-old Keith A. Hughes, of Shippenville, was operating a 2007 Ford Edge, traveling westbound on Bredinsburg Road negotiating a right curve when the vehicle began to slide to the left into the eastbound lane. The vehicle then continued across the roadway and entered a ditch, where the left tires dug into the ground, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side. It then struck a utility pole, shearing it off, and came to a final rest on its roof.

Hughes, who was using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was able to crawl out of a window of the vehicle. He was not injured.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, December 7, 2020.

