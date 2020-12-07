Southern Clarion County Ambulance Cuts Overnight Hours, Seeks Financial Help

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Faced with major financial decisions, the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service Board of Directors was left to cut working hours due to a lack of financial ability.

The following message was posted on the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service Facebook Page on December 4:

It is with deep regret the SCCAS Board of Directors made the decision to decrease the hours of operation at SCCAS. We are going to be cutting the hours of service to 8 a.m. – midnight. Leaving the hours of midnight – 8 a.m. out of service beginning 12/13/2020. It is not our intent to cause any harm to any individual or put a strain on the EMS system. Unfortunately, this is a business decision in an attempt to cut costs to save the organization. We are under severe financial hardship. Under the current burden, we are unable to make payroll and have many outstanding bills. With the cost of supplies, basic needs, upkeep of our ambulances, business needs, and the cost of payroll, we are unable to continue. We have been making cuts to continue serving the community over the last few years, to keep the doors open. Unfortunately, with the slow return from insurance companies and the minimal payments (roughly 20 cents for every dollar), we are not able to meet the financial costs to maintain the business aspect at SCCAS. SCCAS employees are the lowest paid in the area. Our employees have been very gracious and adapted to all of the changes we attempted to make. For that we are thankful.

There will be a soup benefit on December 20 beginning at 11:00 a.m. to help with fundraising. More information on the event can be found here.

Donations can be made through Facebook by clicking here, or directly to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service by cash or check.

