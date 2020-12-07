 

SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse: December Newsletter

Monday, December 7, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Stillers-winterSENECA, Pa. – Experience unmatched quality at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse – There is simply no comparison to the fresh meats you will find at Stiller’s!

Shoppers get fresher and higher quality meat. Remember to shop local and help boost your community with a visit to Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse.

stillers basket 2
Find the perfect Christmas gift at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse.

They have everyone covered with gift baskets for men, women, kids, and dogs.
stillers basket 1

To have a stress free Christmas Dinner, place your food order with Stiller’s by December 16th.

Stiller’s offers the following delicious choices:

  • Fresh Turkey
  • Smoked Turkey
  • Ham
  • Prime Rib
  • Stuffing Balls
  • Green Beans
  • Gravy
  • Baked Beans
  • Calico Beans
  • Sweet Potato Casserole
  • Mash Potatoes
  • Rolls
  • Apple Dumplings
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Pecan Pie
  • Apple Pie
  • Carrot Cake
  • Cheesecake

stiller's santa

Calling All Kids

Drop your “Dear Santa” letters off at Stiller’s and be entered in a drawing for several different prizes.

Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

Stillers


