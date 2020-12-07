 

State Police Investigating Theft of Mounted Deer Rack From Vehicle

Monday, December 7, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timePAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a hitch mounted deer rack from a vehicle in Paint Township on Saturday.

According to police, a black hitch-mounted deer rack was stolen from the hitch of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on December 5 at a location on Koehler Drive in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The hitch deer rack is valued at $400.00.

The victim is a 79-year-old Clarion man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


