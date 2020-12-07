State Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Oliver Township

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a burglary that recently occurred in Oliver Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a known 56-year-old male victim from Summerville reported that an unknown individual(s) broke into his garage on Hoffman Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, sometime between November 28 and December 2.

The following items were reported stolen:

Mail Pouch Tobacco 8-inch by 38 inch thermometer, valued at $300.00

Ryobi electric chainsaw, 18+, 12-inch bar with no battery, valued at $170.00

Snap-on 3/8 impact wrench cordless 14.4 volt, valued at $150.00

Hitach miter saw 10-inch blade, valued at $160.00

SS270 Cub Cadet 27CC two-stroke weed string, valued at $190.00

Mitutoyo 12-inch dial calipers, valued at $220.00

Starrett 6-inch dial calipers, valued at $110.00

Central Tools depth gauge set with red case, valued at $55.00

Metric depth gauge set with blue case, valued at $80.00

Case of Brad Penn 10W-40 oil, valued at $100.00

Custom-made piston ring gapping tool, valued at $87.00

Five-gallon gas can full of gas, valued at $20.00

U.S. general brand drill bit set with black bag, valued at $85.00

Set of branch clippers, valued at $30.00

Lug wrench orange labeled “CGM Racing” valued at $170.00

Bearing micrometer 0/1″ valued at $220.00

Motorola car/travel charger

Tool bag, valued at $40.00

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Malloy at the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

