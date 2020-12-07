Three Local Residents Involved in Route 268 Collision

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three Clarion County residents were involved in a crash on State Route 268 on Saturday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 6:04 p.m. on December 5, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 268/Kittanning Pike at its intersection with Chicora Road in Fairview Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2009 Hyundai Sonata operated by a known 17-year-old Knox man had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and then proceeded straight through the intersection and drove in front of a 2018 Ford Fusion, operated by 24-year-old Joshua K. Lance, of Rimersburg. As a result, Lance’s vehicle T-boned the teen driver’s vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Both drivers and a passenger in Lance’s vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Raegan J. Johnston, of Rimersburg, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The teen driver was cited for a traffic violation.

