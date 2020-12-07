 

Clarion Sheetz Undergoes Deep Cleaning After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Monday, December 7, 2020 @ 09:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-sheetzCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sheetz in Clarion has reopened after undergoing a deep cleaning that was conducted as a result of an employee at the store testing positive for COVID-19.

Sheetz PR Manager Nick Ruffner told exploreClarion.com that the employee last worked at the East Main Street store on Sunday, December 6.

“Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees,” said Ruffner. “Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and (was) deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it (reopened).”

The store’s gas pumps were also sanitized and cleaned, according to Ruffner.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines.

Ruffner said all employees were paid while the store remained closed.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

A Sheetz employee confirmed that the store was open and fully operational of 8:30 p.m.


