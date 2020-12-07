Viola Mae Sloss, 92, of Cochranton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She passed away at the residence of her son, John Sloss and his wife, Mildred.

She was born in Oil City on September 8, 192,8 and was daughter of the late Joe and Mildred Tracy Dolby.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed making quilts and traveling.

On May 14, 1945, she married Rev. Thomas R. “Ray” Sloss and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2016.

She is survived by four children, William (Colleen) Sloss of Clarence, Mike (Ban) Sloss of New Manchester, WV, Ellen (Dave) Whited of Ashville and John (Mildred) Sloss of Cochranton; 12 grandchildren, Nicole, Ray Sloss, Darline Williams, Linda Ellis, Ray Sloss, Joe Sloss, Deb Marella, Dave Whited, Ed Whited, Brian Whited, Melinda Rector and Sue Sloss; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Phyllis Cierra, Virginia Sloss and Mary Hanna Dolby; two brothers, Richard Dolby and Fred Dolby; and a grandson, Billy Sloss.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. Thursday.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

A private family funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Friday with Rev. John McGarvey, Pastor of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Cochranton, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.