Worker Who Found Body of Alexis Sharkey: “It’s been playing back in my head every day”

HOUSTON, Texas (EYT) – One of the sanitation workers who first found the body of former Warren County resident and Instagram star Alexis Robinault Sharkey says the discovery has haunted him.

Alexis Sharkey grew up in Warren County but later moved to Texas where she met and married Tom Sharkey and developed a following as a social media influencer.

Sharkey’s body was found one week ago Saturday along the side of the road near a Houston interstate, a few miles from her apartment.

Houston City sanitation employee John Richardson was recently interviewed by KHOU News about how Sharkey was found.

Richardson said it was a discovery he won’t ever forget, and it has haunted him ever since.

“It’s been playing back in my head every day,” Richardson told KHOU News.

Richardson reported he had received a call from another sanitation employee who thought he had seen either a body or a mannequin and was afraid to stop. The employee asked Richardson, his supervisor, to check it out with him.

According to Richardson, the pair first saw feet while driving, then pulled over.

“She was laying there deceased, no clothes on. I just got on the phone, and I called 911,” Richardson said.

At the time of the discovery, Richardson didn’t realize the body was that of Sharkey, who had reportedly disappeared over Thanksgiving weekend after allegedly having a fight with her husband, Tom Sharkey, according to KHOU News.

Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Robinault, has also continued to speak out about her daughter’s death, saying she can’t understand how her life ended this way.

“I think that’s why it’s so surreal for the family because we can’t grasp on why harm would be done to her,” Robinault told KHOU News.

Robinault said the family, while devastated, has stayed in constant contact with Houston Police, who are investigating Sharkey’s death, waiting for answers.

“Naturally, it puts us in this terrible state of purgatory, you know, limbo. We’re just trapped in the waiting,” Robinault said.

Though police have not yet determined the cause of Sharkey’s death, Robinault says she believes foul play was involved, though she doesn’t know the reason.

“I guess my question would be why? Why would you do something so horrific to her? What was the ultimate gain? What was gained from that? Because all I know is a tremendous loss,” Robinault said.

According to People.com, last week Texas officials confirmed a preliminary autopsy on Sharkey’s body did not rule out foul play in her death, and additional testing will be performed before a final determination of death is issued. However, police have yet to comment on the existence of any possible person(s) of interest in this case or even a potential motive.

A vigil planned for Sharkey on Thursday, December 3, was postponed due to “changing circumstances,” and a new date for the vigil has not yet been announced.

A former Washington DC police detective recently spoke to FOX NEWS about the case, stating he believes it is “only a matter of time” until an arrest is made.

Former detective Ted Williams explained medical examiners would still be seeking clues as to the cause and manner of Sharkey’s death.

“By now I’m sure the autopsy has been performed, so I think it’s only a matter of time before an arrest is made in this case,” Williams said.

Williams stated he believes Sharkey was murdered, and as a murderer “often” knows their victim, he focused his speculation on Sharkey’s husband, Williams told FOX NEWS.

“I also think they’re looking at folks who are more closely related to Alexis. For instance, her husband is one of the individuals that I’m sure that they’re looking at and they’re trying to perhaps even clear of this murder,” Williams said.

Williams noted in the FOX NEWS interview that Sharkey’s friends had reported Sharkey’s marriage had been somewhat rocky.

“She was in the process of, perhaps, seeking a divorce, and that there’s allegations that Tom, her husband, has been physically abusive to Alexis, so authorities are trying to clear these facts up one way or the other.”

