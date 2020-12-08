A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A chance of light snow, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of light snow, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

