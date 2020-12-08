Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away, Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Born January 23, 1946, in Kittanning; he was a son of the late Clayton and Betty McAninch Rupp.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Chick married the former Rita Delp in 1964 and she survives.

He was a welder for Pullman Standard in Butler and retired as a custodian for Redbank Valley School District -Mahoning Elementary School.

Chick was a member of the Distant Baptist Church.

He enjoyed hunting, tinkering in the garage, hunting arrowheads, putting together puzzles, and spending time talking with friends.

Chick loved the time he spent with his family and has left them with many special memories.

In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by two daughters. Jodee Roudybush and her husband, Michael, and Jackie Steffy and her husband, Tim, all of Putneyville; seven grandchildren, Sara Hetrick, Tanna Plummer, Lacy Wile, Jill Shick, Tyler Steffy, Erin Shreckengost, and Leah Rupert; and 16 great grandchildren.

Chick is also survived by a brother, Alan Rupp; two sisters, Louella Adams and Sherry Hetrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Noah James Struble.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Distant Baptist Church. Reverend David Westover, pastor of the church will officiate.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Charles C. “Chick” Rupp to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to Chick’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

