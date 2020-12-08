Cindy L. Guth, 96, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, December 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.

Born August 8, 1924, in Clintonville, she was a daughter of the late James DeWitt and Emma (McMillen) Mckee.

For most of her life, Cindy worked as a RSA for Polk Center for 25 years until her retirement.

Raised on a farm, Cindy had a love for the outdoors and spending time with her family. She enjoyed hiking and going on walks with them, and spoiling her grandchildren with her love. She was also easygoing and enjoyed the simple things, like reading a good book, cooking, and loved to sew.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Candy Reina and her husband, Frank, of Franklin; her three grandchildren, Jacqueline Bender and her husband, Matthew, of Hamelton, OH, Jennifer Barnes and her husband, Thomas, of Germantown, TN, and Lee Reina of Lawrenceburg IN; and her five great-grandchildren, Carson and Gavin Bender, and Landon, Lindsey, and Abigial Barnes.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Reed, Merle, James, Cassius “Park”, and Budd McKee; and her three sisters, Zena Snyder, Jayne Coyer, and Margaret Mears.

A Memorial Service for Cindy will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. The Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., Franklin has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Caring Place – 103 N. 13th Street, Franklin PA 16323.

Cindy’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Staff at The Caring Place for the care and support they gave to Cindy the past 3 years.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

