 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Cindy L. Guth

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MmGvWLWWeRI9Qb (1)Cindy L. Guth, 96, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, December 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.

Born August 8, 1924, in Clintonville, she was a daughter of the late James DeWitt and Emma (McMillen) Mckee.

For most of her life, Cindy worked as a RSA for Polk Center for 25 years until her retirement.

Raised on a farm, Cindy had a love for the outdoors and spending time with her family. She enjoyed hiking and going on walks with them, and spoiling her grandchildren with her love. She was also easygoing and enjoyed the simple things, like reading a good book, cooking, and loved to sew.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Candy Reina and her husband, Frank, of Franklin; her three grandchildren, Jacqueline Bender and her husband, Matthew, of Hamelton, OH, Jennifer Barnes and her husband, Thomas, of Germantown, TN, and Lee Reina of Lawrenceburg IN; and her five great-grandchildren, Carson and Gavin Bender, and Landon, Lindsey, and Abigial Barnes.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Reed, Merle, James, Cassius “Park”, and Budd McKee; and her three sisters, Zena Snyder, Jayne Coyer, and Margaret Mears.

A Memorial Service for Cindy will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. The Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., Franklin has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Caring Place – 103 N. 13th Street, Franklin PA 16323.

Cindy’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Staff at The Caring Place for the care and support they gave to Cindy the past 3 years.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.