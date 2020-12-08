Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heather Kline’s Chili

This simple chili recipe is packed with flavor!

Ingredients

2 lbs. hamburger

1 can Navy beans



1 can Kidney beans2 jars Pace Medium Picante sauce

Directions

-Thaw hamburger and place in saucepan. Cook until brown.

-Mix in Navy beans and Kidney beans.

-Add the Picante sauce and simmer on low for 1-2 hours.

-Stir occasionally and enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

