Clarion County Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases; 8 Additional Cases, One Death Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Tuesday, December 8, Clarion County reported 29 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 1,366.

Neighboring Forest County reported eight new cases and one new death.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/08/20 – 10,170



12/07/20 – 6,33012/06/20 – 8,63012/05/20 – 12,88412/04/20 – 11,76312/03/20 – 11,40612/02/20 – 8,291

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2134 46 2180 47 Butler 5462 68 5530 99 Clarion 1337 29 1366 11 Clearfield 2222 119 2341 22 Crawford 2523 107 2630 33 Elk 686 34 720 8 Forest 131 8 139 2 Indiana 2991 53 3044 58 Jefferson 1111 77 1188 9 McKean 800 59 859 5 Mercer 3693 107 3800 61 Venango 1256 59 1315 12 Warren 498 70 568 2





The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 8, that there were 10,170 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 436,614.

There are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 7, there were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,542 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 24,034 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,959,724 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,447 cases among employees, for a total of 47,988 at 1,349 distinct facilities in 66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,447 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,766 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.