Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, PA, where he moved in 2017.

Dominic was born on May 10, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, and was the son of the late Jaquito DiDominic and Alesandra DeLucia. He married the late Georgia Jean Lendrum DiDominic of Plumer, PA in 1954.

Dominic entered the service at age 17 and served in both the US Air Force and Navy. Following his service, he was a joint owner of the Add Mobile Service Station with Clarence Adams at 64 Spring Street in Oil City. Dominic also worked for Metropolitan Life early in his job history. Soon he became employed at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, PA, where he worked for fifty years as an electrician, helping design new and improved coal mining equipment. During this time, he became chairman as well as treasurer of the Joy Federal Credit Union in Franklin, PA, and was most proud of his work in this organization. Nick also held many other positions in both the credit union as well as the IAMAW Machinists Union and attended many conventions as their representative. After his retirement from Joy Manufacturing in 1995, Dominic went on to sell real estate through Gates and Burns in Oil City, PA, so he could stay busy and make use of his exceptional people skills. Dominic was well read and many friends and family relied and consulted with Nick for advice on many subjects such as finance and insurance. He also loved gardening and cooking and could be counted on for a quick and comical quip for any situation. In his later years, he got creative with woodworking and made many cribs and toys for his three grandchildren. Georgia, his wife, was a skilled artist and would paint these cherished family heirlooms before bestowing them on their intended recipients.

Dominic is survived by his three children, Rita DiDominic, of South Florida and her son Vincent DiDominic Bolling; Vicki DiDominic of Franklin; and Margaret DiDominic Steen and her husband, Scott Edward, of Lake Latonka, PA and their children Trevor Anson and Kylie Alise.

He also is survived by his brother, William DiDominic, of California; his sister, Marie Green of Franklin, PA; and two half sisters, Giovanna Barricellii and Carmella Piccirrilo, both of Philadelphia, PA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Jean in 2017 and son Nicholas DiDominic in 1976. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jennie Ann Truitt, Carmen DiDominic, Jack DiDominic, and Margaret Lopez.

Private visitation and funeral services will be held.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

