Eva Jane Keely (Rhoads), 99, of Nineveh passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Brookville, PA.

She was born on May 3, 1921, at Lamartine, Salem Township, PA, to Clarence L. Rhoads and Ethel V. Rhoads (Boyer).

Eva Jane attended Salem Public Schools and graduated from Salem Vocational High School.

On June 19, 1940, she married Stanley L. Keely who preceded her in death.

Eva Jane was an enthusiastic gardener, walker, golfer, and until injuries required her to quit, cross country skier. Her Christmas baking was a joyous part of many families’ traditions.

A woman of faith, Eva Jane was an active member of the Grace EC church of Nineveh, PA, most of her adult life and leaves a legacy defined by family, friendship, and Christian values. Her life represented love, compassion, and forgiveness.

She is survived by 2 brothers, Grant Rhoads and Norman Rhoads; her 2 sons, Micheal Keely and Stanley Keely; 3 grandchildren, Kristen Keely-Dinger, Josh Keely, and Robert Keely; and 1 great grandson, Luke Dinger.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Minich and brothers, Arthur Rhoads, Harland Rhoads, Romaine Rhoads, Karl Rhoads, and Donald Rhoads.

There will be viewing from 2 to 4 PM on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Thursday at Starr Cemetery in Nineveh, with Pastor John Friedlund of the Grace EC Church officiating, interment will follow.

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the Humane Society in Eva’s name.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

