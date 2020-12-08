Feature Local Job: Acute RN
American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services with the highest retention rate in the industry is accepting applications for an Acute RN in Clarion PA.
We are seeking a qualified RN to provide hemodialysis for local hospital’s acute program with call required. The position is a full time opportunity (30-39 hr/wk), offering all available benefits.
Qualifications:
- Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing
- Current PA state license and CPR certification required
- A minimum of 18 months of nursing experience with at least 6 of those months in hemodialysis
Why Choose American Renal Associates:
- We do not cap salaries
- Annual raises above industry average
- American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity
- Starting salaries for experienced staff above industry average
We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health benefits, free life insurance and no charge disability benefits (long and short term) as well as generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.
Please fax or email resume to:
Jodi Hannold, RN
Clinic Manager
E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com
Fax: 978-232-4054
DFWP/EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.
All inquiries will be held in strict confidence
