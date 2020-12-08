Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 24, 1928, in Bari, Italy, to Mr. and Mrs. Bartoli.

In 1945, she met and married Ansel “Red” Redfield, and they moved to Seneca, Pennsylvania.

Grace was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Oil City.

She enjoyed making floral arrangements, crocheting, and knitting. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed being on a team with her best friends, Nancy and Don Hawkins.

Mrs. Redfield was a homemaker for many years, and as her children grew up, she worked for Nelson Candies and Hills Department Store.

She had six children, Frank Redfield (deceased), Pamela Redfield, Rita Rodgers and her husband Terry, Ansel Anthony Redfield and his wife Judy, Dennis Redfield and his wife Diane, and Mark Redfield. She was a wonderful grandmother to Shawn Rodgers, Cammie Delaney, BJ, Tony, and Pammy Redfield, Kristie and Leah Redfield, and Doug, Jason, and Joshua Redfield. Grace also had sixteen great-grandchildren who loved to listen to her stories.

She is also survived by her siblings, Giovanni, Peppino, Felicie, Teresa, and Maria, all of Italy.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Frank; and two siblings, Mino and Lena. She will be missed greatly by everyone who knew and loved her.

Due to the pandemic, a private family viewing and funeral service will be held on Thursday, officiated by Father John Miller of St. Stephen Church. Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Her family would like to express special thanks to V.N.A. Hospice, her caregivers, and to Dr. Savita Joneja, for all of their care and support.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Grace’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

