Joy Elaine (Kirkman) Forsythe, 75, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, while a patient at UPMC Montefiore, in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on January 16, 1945, to the late Theodore William and Agnes Viola (Bowser) Kirkman, in Niagara Falls, NY.

Joy graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the class of 1962.

She was most recently employed by Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, she also worked in the office at Agway. She was known for selling Avon for many years, during which time she was in the President’s Club and Honor Society for Avon.

Joy loved Elvis and the friends that she made through the years listening to his music. She was a member of the Richardsville Baptist Church and attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Joy was a woman of strong faith and served the Lord through her music, which she felt called to do. She enjoyed playing the piano for the Richardsville Baptist Church, Kirkman Church, and Bethel Church.

Family was one of the most important things to Joy. Joy is survived by five children. Dawn Marie (Kenneth) Spellman, Theresa (Kenny) Wilson, David (Michelle) Forsythe, Stephen (Lisa) Forsythe, and Heather (David) Spencer; two brothers, William P. Kirkman, and Larry E. (Ruth) Kirkman; fourteen grandchildren, Zoë, Joy, Liam, Alyssa, Kenny, Zani, Colin, Cody, Julianne, Tessa, Rachel, Jodi, Blair (Valerie), Hope, and Bentley; ex-husband, Jack Forsythe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Joy is preceeded in death by two sisters, M. Marie (Robert) Kerchinski, and Ruth Ann Ely; and one granddaughter, Destiny Bauer-Carle.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will be broadcast on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning at 12pm and officiated by Pastor Brian Smeal. Interment will take place at Butler Cemetery, Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/42206 into your web browser.

