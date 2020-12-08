Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 A.M. Sunday December 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

He was born in Pottsville, PA, on July 7, 1950.

Junior liked spending time with his “wife” Bonnie. He also had many dear friends who were like family to him from Sugar Valley Lodge, activities he participated in, and church.

He liked listening to music, watching TV and movies, he liked to watch sports, especially the Steelers and attending the youth football games. He enjoyed riding his bike, shopping, and going to church with Bonnie. Junior liked doing activities like bingo and crafts. Everyone that came in contact with Junior loved him.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel and will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

