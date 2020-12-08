Lancy Lee (Pap) Theiss (83) of Clarion, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.

Lee was born in Clarion, PA, on September 2, 1937, and was the son of the late Lancy L and Wilkie Theiss.

Lancy Lee was married to the love of his life and soul mate, Eunice Neiswonger Theiss for 65 years which they celebrated this past November.

He was a 1955 graduate of Clarion Limestone School District, were he helped bring home the first ever basketball championship to the district.

Lee was self-employed for most of his life in numerous endeavors. He drove school bus, ran backhoe, he was the owner and operator of the Clarion Motel on 322, which later became the Clarion Apartments. Lee was a landlord for many years. Most recently he was semi-retired, but still found time to operate his apartments, Lee’s Storage, and Lee’s signs.

He was a preacher for many years. A man who loved God and had incredible faith.

Though he will be missed by all that loved and cared about him, find peace in the fact that he is no longer in pain, he is walking and jumping around without using his cane or scooter. He finally got his mansion in the sky and he will always be there with us watching over us all.

Lee was a great, loving husband, an amazing father, incredible grandfather, and wonderful friend to all. He loved his family more than anything and always enjoyed spending time and fellowshipping with his family and friends.

He was one of the kindest men you could ever meet and always willing to help anyone out in need.

Lee is survived by his loving wife, Eunice Neiswonger Theiss; one sister, Evelyn (Edge) Theiss of Clarion; three sons and daughter in-laws, Terry and Marianne Theiss, Ted and Vicki Theiss, and Ray and Melissa Theiss all of Clarion, PA; eight grandchildren, Michelle and her husband Wes Lander, Nikki Eckard, Cory and his wife Hilary Theiss, Lance Theiss, Sterling Theiss, Brylea Theiss, Kirstin Theiss, and Peyton Yeaney; nine great grandchildren, Danica Lander, Ava & Tayven Eckard, Clayton & Lakin Theiss, Quinton Cangelo, Landon & Harper Theiss, and Ethan Sturdevant; and several nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lancy L and Wilkie Theiss; his father and mother in-law, Harry and Rosey Neiswonger; one sister, Violet Theiss; a daughter, Roxanne Theiss; and a granddaughter, Kelly Rae Theiss; brother in-law, Ray Neiswonge; brothers and sisters in-laws, Ed Harry and Nancy Neiswonger, George and Gurt Unger, Don and Noni Simpson, and Richard (Dick) and Sis Neiswonger; as well as nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held at the Goble Funeral home in Clarion, PA, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm and Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 10am to 11am followed by a Celebration of Lee’s life to take place at 11am with Pastor Mark Myers officiating.

Interment will follow in the Strattanville Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

In lieu of flowers and donations his family asks that you just help someone in need out, tell someone you love them, or tell someone what God has done for you. When you do that, think of Lancy Lee Theiss and know you have brought a smile to his face. That’s what he would want.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.