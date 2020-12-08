Man Arrested After Refusing to Put on Mask or Leave Walmart

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police said a 36-year-old Punxsutawney man was arrested on Friday after he refused to put on a mask or leave the Walmart store in Young Township, Jefferson County.

According to State Police in Punxsutawney, the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. when Walmart associates asked the man to either put on a mask or leave the store and he refused to do both.

Troopers responded the scene and asked the man to leave the store, but he continued to refuse.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested for defiant trespass.

According to Pa. Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, businesses are mandated to “require all customers to wear masks while on (business) premises.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.