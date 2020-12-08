Mary G. Hefferman, 93 of Canal Twp, Utica, passed away on December 6, 2020, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Mary was born in Carlton, PA, on May 5, 1927, to the late William and Iva Mae (Fetterolf) Jacobs, she was a 1945 graduate of Cochranton High School and in her early years worked for H. L. Moore Co., now Morco, of Cochranton. She then married her beloved husband, Grant C. Hefferman, Jr., on May 21, 1947; he preceded her in death on April 27, 2015. Mary and Grant ran the family farm together and Mary was a homemaker for her family.

Mary was a member of the Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church. She was known for her excellent baking and cooking skills. She loved having a large garden and growing many types of flowers.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Nancy Clark of Utica; grandchildren, Heather Dana of Franklin, Donna Overmoyer and husband Kevin of Franklin, and Karen Burress of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Megan Clark and Kayla Grossman, and two special friends and caretakers, Julie Amsden and Elizabeth Johnson.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Gale Dana and John Clark.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 4-7 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, December 11, at 11 AM with Rev. Mark Rusnak, officiating.

All CDC Guidelines will be adhered to.

Interment will follow in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Mary’s name to Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church, 885 Battles Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

The family would like to give special thanks to AseraCare hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.